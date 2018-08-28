Cyclist injured in collision with car
PUBLISHED: 18:26 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:56 14 November 2018
Archant
A cyclist was injured in a collision with a car in Ipswich.
Police were called to the scene of the crash, in Colchester Road, shortly after 4.20pm today, Wednesday, November 14.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, a car and a cyclist had collided on the roundabout leading to Rushmere Road.
An ambulance crew also attended the scene soon after 4.25pm.
It was first feared that the cyclist had head injuries but they were later found to be minor.
They have been taken to hospital to checked out.
Suffolk police have since left the scene.
Comments have been disabled on this article.