Cyclist injured in collision with car

The collision occurred on the Colchester Road roundabout leading to Rushmere Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A cyclist was injured in a collision with a car in Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, in Colchester Road, shortly after 4.20pm today, Wednesday, November 14.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, a car and a cyclist had collided on the roundabout leading to Rushmere Road.

An ambulance crew also attended the scene soon after 4.25pm.

It was first feared that the cyclist had head injuries but they were later found to be minor.

They have been taken to hospital to checked out.

Suffolk police have since left the scene.