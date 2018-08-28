Woman sexually assaulted in Colchester

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes after the 18-year-old woman was walking through a recreation ground near Studds Lane in the town between 5.30pm and 7pm on Friday January 25.

Essex Police said that a man who the woman believed had been following her then approached and sexually assaulted her.

The victim is now being supported by specialist officers, and officers have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around this time and has information or witnessed any suspicious behaviour.”

They are asked to please contact Detective Constable Reuben Brame at Colchester Police Station on 101, quoting 42/13705/19.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/