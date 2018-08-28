Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman sexually assaulted in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 15:47 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 27 January 2019

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Colchester.

It comes after the 18-year-old woman was walking through a recreation ground near Studds Lane in the town between 5.30pm and 7pm on Friday January 25.

Essex Police said that a man who the woman believed had been following her then approached and sexually assaulted her.

The victim is now being supported by specialist officers, and officers have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesman said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around this time and has information or witnessed any suspicious behaviour.”

They are asked to please contact Detective Constable Reuben Brame at Colchester Police Station on 101, quoting 42/13705/19.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Hadleigh win relegation battle with Long Melford

Hadleigh celebrate taking the lead through Kyle Cassell in their 2-0 win over Long Melford. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Stow stay third after goalless draw with Brantham

Stowmarket Town players leave the pitch after their 0-0 draw at Brantham. Picture: DAWN MATTHEWS

Much-loved costume shop set to close in latest loss to town centre

Jack Ablit and Erin Jordan outside the Fancy Dress Hut in the Thoroughfare, Ipswich, which is closing after five years of trading Picture: JUDY RIMMER

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists