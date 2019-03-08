Taxi driver helped Bury St Edmunds teenager buy knives, murder trial told

A taxi driver helped a teenager accused of murdering a man in Ipswich to buy knives, a court heard.

Olusola Durojaiye told police he drove the 17-year-old and three other youths to a souvenir shop in Southend and helped them purchase some knives by "vouching" for them by giving the shopkeeper his ID.

He said the 17-year-old youth had come out of the shop and asked him to show his ID because he'd forgotten to bring his.

He said that after giving the shopkeeper his details he had gone back to his car and the youths had paid for the knives.

The 17-year-old youth, from Bury St Edmunds, has denied murdering 32-year-old Daniel Saunders who was stabbed in an alleyway in Ipswich on December 16 last year.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court with five other defendants, who deny assisting an offender by disposing of his clothing and harbouring him at a caravan park.

They are Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe; Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester; Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester; a 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, and a 17-year-old boy from Colchester.

Simon Spence QC, prosecuting, has alleged that two of the defendants including the alleged killer, bought a machete and a large knife from a shop in Southend where Durojaiye vouched for their ages.

Subsequently the 17-year-old accused of murdering Mr Saunders met him and his friend, Ben Wright, in an alleyway near Turin Street, Ipswich, and Mr Wright had bought some drugs from him.

Shortly afterwards Mr Wright heard Mr Saunders cry out and then saw him running away seriously injured.

The court has heard that the 17-year-old told police that Mr Saunders and Mr Wright had tried to rob him in the alleyway, and that he had grabbed a knife being carried by Mr Wright and stabbed Mr Saunders in self-defence.

The trial continues.