Colchester Zoo ranked among top 10% of attractions worldwide

PUBLISHED: 13:01 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 26 August 2020

Suzanne and William Coleman near the elephant enclosure Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suzanne and William Coleman near the elephant enclosure Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Staff at Colchester Zoo have been left overjoyed after it was ranked among the top 10% of attractions in the world by Tripadvisor.

Elephants having a walkabout in their enclosure Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNElephants having a walkabout in their enclosure Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Essex zoo has been awarded a 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award after receiving a plethora of positive feedback via the online travel website.

Praised by reviewers for its family-friendly atmosphere, kind staff and wide range of animals, the zoo has continued to earn consistently good feedback since reopening following the coronavirus lockdown.

A spokesman for the zoo said the centre is “very pleased” by the news, and stressed the award is based solely on the quality and quantity of reviews, rather than by application.

The spokesman said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all the dedicated and hardworking staff and our loyal visitors.

Home secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel visiting the zoo last week Picture: STUART GULLEFORDHome secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel visiting the zoo last week Picture: STUART GULLEFORD

“We would not have won this award without your continued support, especially throughout our closure due to the pandemic and re-opening.

“Of course, we cannot forget our amazing animals who all this hard work is ultimately for.”

You may also want to watch:

The zoo has been a hub of activity since its reopening, having already welcomed a newborn dik-dik, blue duiker and royal crowned crane babies on top of their recent litter of bush dog pups.

Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, said the zoo’s “exceptional service and quality” make it deserving of the award.

Ms Soni said: “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements.

“Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality.

“Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travellers as the world begins to venture out again.”

Speaking in June, zoo director Dr Dominique Tropeano OBE said the zoo required around 130,000 visitors in August to help ensure its survival after facing significant hardship due to the coronavirus crisis.

Visiting last week, Home secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel said: “Colchester Zoo is a superb attraction for Essex and a well-known and respected centre for research and conservation.

“I hope local people will continue to give it their full support.”

