Colchester Zoo to reopen next week

PUBLISHED: 15:05 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 10 June 2020

The elephants are one of the main attractions for visitors at Colchester Zoo, in Essex, which plans to reopen to customers next week Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO

Colchester Zoo has announced it is hoping to reopen next week as Boris Johnson looks to further ease lockdown measures.

Mr Johnson is expected to make an announcement regarding zoos and safari parks on Wednesday evening, June 10, as the country continues in its journey out of lockdown.

As part of the announcement, the centres will join other non-essential retail outlets such as clothes shops in reopening their doors to the public from Monday, June 15.

Delighted by the news, Colchester Zoo – which had feared closure as a result of the prolonged closure – said in a social media post it hopes to be open again by next week.

The statement said: “We are happy to share that we intend to re-open next week and we will update you with further information on the exact date and how you can book!”

Exact details as to what measures will be put in place to ensure visitors’ safety have not yet been announced, although other zoos have announced one-way routes and multiple sanitising stations throughout their sites – while enforcing a 2m rule in queues.

Elsewhere, Linton Zoo in Cambridgeshire is also hoping to reopen “as soon as possible”.

A zoo spokesman said: “We would like to thank everyone that has shown us support during the enforced closure, the generosity of all of our visitors and friends of the zoo has, without a doubt, helped us continue to provide the first class care that all of our animals receive.”

