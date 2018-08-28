Overcast

Cold start to day - with temperatures set to peak at 5C

PUBLISHED: 07:58 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 10 January 2019

The region is set for another cold and cloudy day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The region is set for another cold and cloudy day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk and Essex are set for a cold and cloudy day today – with maximum temperatures of around 5C (41F).

Adam Dury, forecaster at Weatherquest, said we should expect a few showers through the day as clouds gradually sweep across the region from the north.

“It is a cold start to the morning,” he said. “We will gradually see the temperature rise through the morning but it will be slow progress,

“We will have cloud coming over from the north with warm air from the north west.

“It will be a cloudy day with maybe a few spots of rain and drizzle.

“It will get warmer over night, warmer than it was during the day.

“Maximum temperatures during the day will be around 4-5C (39-41F).

“Over night we will see temperatures of around 5-6C (41-43F).”

Mr Dury said Friday was also looking cold and cloudy.

“First thing tomorrow (Friday) temperatures will be around 4-5C (39-41F).

There’s going to be bits and pieces of rain from the north, generally light showers.

“There will be a lot less sunshine though.

“We will have a lot more clouds with the odd shower over Suffolk and Norfolk.

“We will see maximum temperatures later in the day of around 7-8C (45-46F).”

