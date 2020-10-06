Teenage music artist Cole finds streaming success on Spotify

Young Ipswich music artist Cole Hedges is proving a hit on Spotify Picture: EVA PIPE/Instagram: @evapipephotos EVA PIPE/Instagram: @evapipephotos

Tracks by young Ipswich music artist $kirmish, whose real name is Cole Hedges, are being streamed thousands of times on music platform Spotify.

The talented 17-year-old is already fast building up an international following.

He said: “For the past month it has been really good. I have 16,000 monthly listeners and one of my songs just reached 20,000 streams, almost bringing me to 100,000 total streams on the platform.”

Although most of those streaming his songs are from the UK, people from the US and Russia are also becoming followers.

“I was surprised to have listeners from Russia because it is so far away. I have been promoting my songs a lot on social media,” he added.

Cole Hedges' Spotify page Cole Hedges' Spotify page

Cole is a former Westbourne pupil and is currently studying for A-levels in film studies and geography at One Sixth Form College.

He has been writing music since he was 11 and recording since the age of 14, and has already spent years experimenting and working on his musical skills.

“My family is really proud and supportive,” he said.

The teenager digitally creates music including trap, punk, indie and electronic dance music, and also plays guitar. He said: “I have a lot of musical influences, including Oasis, Eminem, the Sex Pistols and Prince.”

He had been planning to move into performing live more this year, but has had to put this on hold because of coronavirus restrictions.

“I’ve done one gig at the Smokehouse and I was going to do another one - the tickets sold out in three hours, but it has had to be postponed,” he said.

As well as rearranging his Smokehouse gig, he is also planning to play in a larger show with a line-up of different artists at Colchester Arts Centre, once this is possible again.

However, currently he is concentrating on recording, while most live music is on hold - and has recorded a new EP, Halloween Dreams, which he appropriately plans to release on October 31.

Cole has also been working with another young music artist, Zxkker (Zylus Barker) from north Essex, and they are both part of a collective called Revolution Underground, which includes producers and others from the music industry.

To hear Cole’s music, search for $kirmish on Spotify.