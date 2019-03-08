E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Cole Skuse gives away FREE Ipswich Town tickets to schoolchildren

PUBLISHED: 13:01 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 01 October 2019

Cole Skuse visited the Grange Community Primary School to give children free tickets to Ipswich Town's match against Tranmere Rovers. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

Lucky youngsters scored a fortunate break when Cole Skuse handed them free tickets to Ipswich Town's clash against Tranmere - which the Blues went on to win 4-1.

The defender kicked off the club's Class of Blues initiative with the generous giveaway to Grange Community Primary School in Felixstowe.

Pupils from the school in Grange Road had already visited Portman Road for a guided tour while also having lunch in a hospitality suite, before receiving English and mathematics lessons with a football twist.

And they were in for a treat when they returned on Saturday, September 28 as Town put in another fine display to remain top of table and unbeaten in this season so far.

The Blues extended their unbeaten start to 10 games with goals from Luke Garbutt, Kayden Jackson, Jon Nolan and Kane Vincent-Young.

Despite a slow start and a scrappy equaliser from Tranmere, Town gradually took charge of the game to dominate play - to the delight of fans young and old.

The Class of Blues scheme sees a "school of the day" selected for home games in the 2019/20 campaign, as the team plans to bounce back from League One after relegation last season.

Winning schools receive 100 adult and junior tickets, meaning parents can attend Portman Road with their children.

The Class of Blues initiative is part of the club's efforts to engage further with young supporters, including schemes such as First Time Fans, School of the Day and Junior Announcer.

Dan Palfrey, public relations manager at ITFC, said at the launch of the scheme earlier this year: "The scheme proved extremely popular last season. It was a no-brainer to continue it going forward this season.

"There is a good chance that it could be a child's first time at Portman Road, so we hope that they enjoy and embrace their visit.

"It's not just about the 90minutes, we hope they take in our FanZone activities pre-match and want to return."

