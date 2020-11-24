Town star Skuse will be ‘inspiration to students’ in new coaching career

Ipswich Town vice-captain Cole Skuse has joined the staff at St Joseph's College. Picture: ST JOSEPH'S COLLEGE

Ipswich Town’s Cole Skuse will be an “inspiration to students” when he turns his hand to teaching after joining the staff at St Joseph’s College, the school has said.

Cole Skuse in action for Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The 34-year-old, who has played for the Blues since 2013, will carry out the role alongside his duties as Blues’ vice-captain - travelling to the Belstead Road school for afternoon and after-school sessions to pass on his footballing wisdom.

It is part of a joint initiative by St Jo’s and Ipswich Town - and strengthens a true Blue team at the independent school, with former Town women’s first-team manager Ralph Pruden also joining as interim head of football.

Mr Pruden, who has also been head of department and PE teacher at Great Cornard Middle School in Sudbury, as well as head of education at Ipswich Town, takes over at St Jo’s from former Norwich City legend Darren Eadie.

Of his new role, Skuse - who has regularly spoken of his desire to move into coaching - said: “I am very much looking forward to working with the footballing talent at St Jo’s, offering the students my experiences as a current professional player to help them develop and nurture their footballing skills, ambition and talent.

“I hope to make a valuable contribution to the exciting football provision in place and forthcoming at the college.

“I am hugely grateful for the opportunity.”

But Mr Pruden added: “I am delighted to have Cole joining us as we look to build on our existing football provision and really push the programme forward.

“He is a very well-respected figure at Ipswich Town and this is further evidence of our close working relationship with the club.

“Cole will bring a wealth of experience from the professional game and will be able to share unique insights on what it takes to achieve at an elite level both on and off the pitch.

“As a current player who has already shown a great passion for this role, he will act as an inspiration to our students.”

Anthony O’Riordan, director of business development and director of sport at St Joseph’s College, said: “For some time, we have been building familiarity with the concept of dual career among our students, staff and stakeholders.

“The term describes the college’s ambition and ability to channel elite student athletes in such a way that they are able to blend and manage a first-class education with outstanding training and playing opportunities.

“It has long been my belief that our elite student athletes need to prepare for a future beyond the playing of sport.

“There is no better example of this than Tom Emery – a former student of St Jo’s, England 7s representative and Championship rugby player with Coventry – who has returned to the college to coach our current student athletes.

“By adding Mr Skuse’s experience to the sport faculty, we underpin still further the multiple opportunities that young people have within professional sport whilst refocusing the importance of academic, vocational and life experiences.”