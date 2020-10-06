Bikers help in fantastic send off for Ipswich Cardinals founder Colin Cox

Mr Cox is remembered as a kind, loving and cheeky family man with a love of motorcycles Picture: CHRIS GROVER Copyright Christopher Grover

Around 50 motorcyclists have come together to join in the funeral procession for “loving and kind” Ipswich Cardinals founder Colin Cox.

Colin Cox with his daughters Emma and Grace Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Colin Cox with his daughters Emma and Grace Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Mr Cox, also known for his love of cycle speedway and motorcycles, died on Monday, September 7, aged 62 after taking his own life.

Tributes have since flooded in for the much-loved grandfather of three, who has been remembered for his cheeky attitude and love of sports – from snowboarding to volleyball.

Locally, Mr Cox is best known for founding the Ipswich Cardinals American Football team, which he formed alongside friend Mark LePorte at the Drunken Docker pub in 1985.

Mr Cox was chariman of the Suffolk Landrover Owners Club Picture: CHRIS GROVER Mr Cox was chariman of the Suffolk Landrover Owners Club Picture: CHRIS GROVER

The team, now a big name in the British American Football scene, has since won two Britbowl National Championships – including one against longtime rivals the Norwich Devils.

He was also known for being chairman of the Suffolk Land Rover Owners Club, and as a prominent member of Martlesham Leisure – often referred to as his “second home”.

His funeral was held at Seven Hills Crematorium on Monday, October 5 – complete with a biker procession with the aid of Jay Lorenz and Orwell Motorcycles.

Colin’s daughter Emma, who serves in the RAF, thanked bikers, friends and family for helping give her father “the most amazing send off”.

Colin's daughters Grace, left, and Emma, right Picture: CHRIS GROVER Colin's daughters Grace, left, and Emma, right Picture: CHRIS GROVER

“The day was incredible,” Ms Cox said. “We are still taking it all in, but everyone gave dad the most amazing send off.

“We are broken hearted, but plans are already in place to start fundraising for men’s mental health charities.

“We need to raise awareness and try to help others.”

Ms Cox added the family have ambitious plans to help raise vital funds for men’s mental health charities, including climbing one of the world’s highest mountains.

Around 50 motorcyclists joined the funeral procession for Ipswich Cardinal's founder Colin Cox Picture: CHRIS GROVER Around 50 motorcyclists joined the funeral procession for Ipswich Cardinal's founder Colin Cox Picture: CHRIS GROVER

“Both myself and my sister’s husband hope to do Kilimanjaro next year in dad’s memory,” she said.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 60 people in Suffolk took their own life last year.

•If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.