Tribute to ‘loving and cheeky’ Ipswich Cardinals founder Colin Cox

Mr Cox's daughters said he will forever be remembered as a family man who thought the world of his grandchildren Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Colin Cox, the kind-hearted and loving grandfather behind the Ipswich Cardinals American Football team.

Colin Cox with his daughters Emma and Grace Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Colin Cox with his daughters Emma and Grace Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The former Copleston High School pupil was never one to shy away from sports, having loved cycle speedway, snowboarding and volleyball throughout his life.

But there was one sport which made him such a popular name among Ipswich’s sporting community - and that was American Football.

He and close friend Mark LePorte had the idea while drinking together at the Drunken Docker pub in 1985 to form the Ipswich Cardinals American Football team.

Mr Cox helped found the Ipswich Cardinals American Football team in 1985 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Mr Cox helped found the Ipswich Cardinals American Football team in 1985 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The team has since won two Britbowl National Championships – including one against longtime rivals the Norwich Devils.

On Monday, September 7, he took his own life. He was 62 years old.

To daughters Emma and Grace, Mr Cox will forever be remembered as a family man who loved nothing more than having fun and spending time with his three grandchildren Darcy, Noah and Margot.

Mr Cox loved spending time with grandchildren Darcy, Noah and Margot Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Mr Cox loved spending time with grandchildren Darcy, Noah and Margot Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The one-time RAF serviceman did everything with a smile, his daughter Emma said - whether it be playing volleyball on holiday, out on his bike or in the gym.

She said: “He always had a toy of some sort, whether that was a sports car or a motorbike.

“He was really good at everything he did – he was always out and about and loved his holidays and his volleyball.

When not on holiday, playing sports or in the gym, Mr Cox was with his family Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY When not on holiday, playing sports or in the gym, Mr Cox was with his family Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

“He always said he we was a ‘wears his heart on his sleeve kind of guy’, and he was.”

Ms Cox the family has been inundated with messages of support from friends, colleagues and former teammates since Mr Cox’s death.

She said: “He was always such a strong man and that’s why it came as a shock.

Mr Cox was also a huge fan of cycle speedway Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Mr Cox was also a huge fan of cycle speedway Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

“Me, Grace and the grandchildren were all he ever talked about – all of us were his heart and soul.

“Everyone at the Cardinals knew him – it was like he was the heart and soul of the club – it is incredible to know that such an amazing club is all thanks to dad.

“I wish he could see how many people have said nice things about him and how people thought the world of him.”

Mr Cox was also a lover of motorcycles and GP racing Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Mr Cox was also a lover of motorcycles and GP racing Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

In a statement, Ipswich Cardinals said the club is heartbroken following his death.

Mr Cox died on September 7, aged 62 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Mr Cox died on September 7, aged 62 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY