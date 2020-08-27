E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man denies assaults at Ipswich flats

PUBLISHED: 05:19 28 August 2020

Colin Davey, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to wounding a man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm and assaulting a woman causing her actually bodily harm. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The trial of a man accused of injuring a man and a woman at a flat in Ipswich is expected to take place in January.

Before Ipswich Crown court on Thursday (August 27) was Colin Davey, 36, of no fixed address.

He pleaded not guilty via a prison video link to wounding a man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm and assaulting a woman causing her actually bodily harm.

Officers were called to reports of an altercation at the flat in London Road at around 8.20pm on July 28.

A 36-year-old man was found to have suffered a wound to the head, while a woman, aged 31, had suffered an eye injury.

Officers later arrested Davey in connection with the incident and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

His trial, which is expected to last for four days, will get underway on January 25.

