Man released under investigation following Ipswich robbery

College Street Convenience was robbed at knife point on Monday Picture: ARCHANT Katy Sandalls

A man has been released from custody in connection with a robbery at an Ipswich newsagents.

The robbery took place at 9.30pm on Monday, February 25 at the College Convenience Store on Fore Street.

A man entered the shop and demanded money from the shopkeeper.

The shopkeeper thought that the man was joking but was left shaken after the man brandished a kitchen knife at him before pulling the till out and leaving the building.

On Thursday, February 28, a 33-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning before being released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Suffolk police are particularly looking to speak to people who were around Fore Street, Neptune Quay, Coprolite Strret or Duke Street between 9.15pm and 9.45pm on Monday.

This includes those who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference 11143/19.

Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.