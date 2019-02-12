Sunny

Shopkeeper threatened in knifepoint robbery at Ipswich newsagent

PUBLISHED: 17:50 26 February 2019

College Street Convenience in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

College Street Convenience in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Katy Sandalls

A shopkeeper was threatened with a knife in a terrifying robbery at a newsagents in Ipswich.

College Street Convenience was robbed at knife point on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

The robbery happened on Monday night at around 9.30pm at College Convenience Store on Fore Street.

Biplob Saha, was running the shop on Monday night with his 13-year-old son sat waiting for his father to finish work.

The shop was just 30 minutes away from closing for the evening when a man entered the shop and asked for money.

Mr Saha said: “I thought he was joking with me and I smiled at him. He then took the knife out of his pocket.

“The man said ‘give me money or I will injure you’ and he showed me the knife.”

The man then went behind the counter, pulled out the till and left the shop with it.

Witnesses said that the man then turned left past the question mark sculpture on the Waterfront and then left again into Coprolite Street.

Mr Saha said that it was the second incident at the shop in the last month and the sixth in three years.

Earlier in the month he said that someone else had tried to take money from the till and that as a result he had been forced to move it under the counter.

The incidents have left Mr Saha worried particularly for the safety of his wife and son who are often in the shop.

Police have begun investigations into the robbery and have released a description of the man that they are looking for.

He is described as white, around 30 years old with flat nose, crooked teeth. He had black hair with a fringe covering his forehead and stubble.

The man was wearing a dark grey plain hooded top and a red t-shirt.

The man is said to have spoken with a local accent.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Fore Street, Neptune Quay, Coprolite Street or Duke Street between 9.15pm and 9.45pm last night and who saw anything that might assist enquiries.

“This includes anyone driving in the area who may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference 11143/19.

Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

