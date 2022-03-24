News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Photography students put 'heart and soul' into exhibit

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 1:30 PM March 24, 2022
Suffolk New College photography students are having an exhibition at 'On The Huh' cafe in Ipswich

Suffolk New College photography students are having an exhibition at 'On The Huh' cafe in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The work of young Suffolk photographers has gone on display for a month in an Ipswich cafe. 

Photos from students at Suffolk New College are being shown until April 20, in a brand new photography exhibition on the walls of On the Huh Cafe.

Students with the Mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes, at the gallery.

Students with the Mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes, at the gallery. - Credit: Suffolk New College

The opening night of the gallery was attended by the Mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes.

She said: "One of the best things about being the Mayor of Ipswich is getting to meet young people who put their heart and soul into a project and I certainly witnessed that at this fantastic Suffolk New College exhibition. The standard is very high."

Suffolk New College photography students are having an exhibition at 'On The Huh' cafe in Ipswich

Suffolk New College photography students are having an exhibition at 'On The Huh' cafe in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk New College photography students are having an exhibition at 'On The Huh' cafe in Ipswich

Suffolk New College photography students are having an exhibition at 'On The Huh' cafe in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk New College photography students are having an exhibition at 'On The Huh' cafe in Ipswich

Suffolk New College photography students and staff at the exhibition at 'On The Huh' cafe in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Grace Patten from Ipswich, 19 studies photography at Suffolk New College. She said: "It’s exciting having my work on display, it helps you grow and it’s all part of the learning experience.”

Grace Patten, 19, is one of the students to have her images displayed

Grace Patten, 19, is one of the students to have her images displayed - Credit: Suffolk New College

Photograph student Niamh Pugh, 19 from Bury St Edmunds, said: "I want to get my work out there and so this exhibition has been great for me and everyone else.”

Suffolk New College
Ipswich News

