Photography students put 'heart and soul' into exhibit
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The work of young Suffolk photographers has gone on display for a month in an Ipswich cafe.
Photos from students at Suffolk New College are being shown until April 20, in a brand new photography exhibition on the walls of On the Huh Cafe.
The opening night of the gallery was attended by the Mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes.
She said: "One of the best things about being the Mayor of Ipswich is getting to meet young people who put their heart and soul into a project and I certainly witnessed that at this fantastic Suffolk New College exhibition. The standard is very high."
Grace Patten from Ipswich, 19 studies photography at Suffolk New College. She said: "It’s exciting having my work on display, it helps you grow and it’s all part of the learning experience.”
Photograph student Niamh Pugh, 19 from Bury St Edmunds, said: "I want to get my work out there and so this exhibition has been great for me and everyone else.”