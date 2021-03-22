'Plans to improve facilities' at 590-bed Ipswich student block

Published: 2:55 PM March 22, 2021

Collegiate AC has taken over the management of Athena Hall, in Ipswich - Credit: Collegiate AC

Students living in a 590-bed Ipswich hall of residence have been promised improvements to their accommodation by the building's new manager.

Collegiate AC has taken over management of Athena Hall at the Neptune Marina quayside, which provides en-suite apartments and studios to University of Suffolk students.

The firm runs a number of other student accommodation premises across the country, catering for a total of 9,000 students nationwide.

It says it wants to "bring its award winning service, facilities and student experience to the town" and said it "has plans to improve the facilities for tenants".

Rob Moyle, chief executive officer for Collegiate, said: “We’re excited to be bringing our award-winning offer to students in Ipswich.

"It’s a tough time to be a student, however the team is working hard to build an inclusive community that provides a safe, secure and supportive environment for all our tenants - so that they are able to maximise their student experiences.”

Athena Hall, which is a two-minute walk from the university's Waterfront campus, currently has a large common room for social events and a self-service laundry room on site.

Collegiate says its other student accommodation sites "offer students a range of class-leading amenities, including gyms, cinema rooms, and dinner party rooms".

Prices for 50-week rents at Athena Hall range from £6,360 to £8,738.