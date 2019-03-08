Busy road partially blocked after two car collision
PUBLISHED: 18:56 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:56 08 November 2019
A busy road leading into Ipswich town centre was partially blocked after a two car collision in rush hour traffic.
The crash happened on Spring Road, between Kirby Street and Cauldwell Hall Road, just after 5.30pm on Friday afternoon.
The condition of the drivers and any passengers are not currently known at this time.
Suffolk Constabulary said the two cars involved in the collision were a Vauxhall Corsa and a Renault Kadjar.