Busy road partially blocked after two car collision

Spring Road, where a two car collision has caused the road to be partially blocked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A busy road leading into Ipswich town centre was partially blocked after a two car collision in rush hour traffic.

You may also want to watch:

The crash happened on Spring Road, between Kirby Street and Cauldwell Hall Road, just after 5.30pm on Friday afternoon.

The condition of the drivers and any passengers are not currently known at this time.

Suffolk Constabulary said the two cars involved in the collision were a Vauxhall Corsa and a Renault Kadjar.