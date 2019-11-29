Busy road heading into Ipswich partially blocked ahead of rush hour
PUBLISHED: 07:51 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:01 29 November 2019
Archant
A road leading into Ipswich town centre has been partially blocked following a minor collision.
You may also want to watch:
The crash happened in Foxhall Road at the junction with Chilton Road at 7.10am this morning.
Suffolk Constabulary said they attended the scene of a "minor" crash but confirmed the road has not closed and traffic is moving.
However, the incident may affect drivers heading into Ipswich in rush hour.
Comments have been disabled on this article.