Busy road heading into Ipswich partially blocked ahead of rush hour

Foxhall Road leading into Ipswich Picture: Google Maps Archant

A road leading into Ipswich town centre has been partially blocked following a minor collision.

The crash happened in Foxhall Road at the junction with Chilton Road at 7.10am this morning.

Suffolk Constabulary said they attended the scene of a "minor" crash but confirmed the road has not closed and traffic is moving.

However, the incident may affect drivers heading into Ipswich in rush hour.