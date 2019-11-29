E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Busy road heading into Ipswich partially blocked ahead of rush hour

PUBLISHED: 07:51 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:01 29 November 2019

Foxhall Road leading into Ipswich Picture: Google Maps

Foxhall Road leading into Ipswich Picture: Google Maps

A road leading into Ipswich town centre has been partially blocked following a minor collision.

The crash happened in Foxhall Road at the junction with Chilton Road at 7.10am this morning.

Suffolk Constabulary said they attended the scene of a "minor" crash but confirmed the road has not closed and traffic is moving.

However, the incident may affect drivers heading into Ipswich in rush hour.

