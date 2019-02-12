Delays after collision near Ipswich railway station

A car has gone into the back of a bus near Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT Archant

There were delays near Ipswich railway station this evening after a car and a bus were involved in a collision.

The incident happened at the junction of Commercial Road and Princes Street at around 5.30pm.

The bus involved was a Beestons 91 service which travels between Sudbury and Ipswich.

There are not thought to be any injuries.