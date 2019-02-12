Delays after collision near Ipswich railway station
PUBLISHED: 18:14 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:14 22 February 2019
Archant
There were delays near Ipswich railway station this evening after a car and a bus were involved in a collision.
The incident happened at the junction of Commercial Road and Princes Street at around 5.30pm.
The bus involved was a Beestons 91 service which travels between Sudbury and Ipswich.
There are not thought to be any injuries.
