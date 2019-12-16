Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY PAUL DAY

A crash in Felixstowe left one car flipped onto its roof close to a primary school and the driver sent to hospital.

The incident happened close to school leaving time, at around 3.40pm on December 16, when a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a red Honda Civic collided in Colneis Road close to its junction with Lansdowne Road.

Just meters away is Colneis Junior School - but neither Suffolk Constabulary or the fire service reported any children being involved in the crash.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were at the scene and according to Suffolk Constabulary the man driving the flipped car, the Honda Civic, became trapped and had to be freed by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

He has been taken to hospital by paramedics.

The road has been closed between Lansdowne Road and the roundabout leading to Grove Road.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene to assist with the rescue of the trapped driver.

The East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.