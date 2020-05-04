E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Don’t forget to put your brown bins out - and give your bin crews a friendly wave

04 May, 2020 - 07:29
Ipswich Council is to start emptying brown bins again from May 11. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich Council is to start emptying brown bins again from May 11. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Ipswich Borough Council’s top priority when the coronavirus struck was to keep essential services going and to support vulnerable residents and local businesses, writes leader David Ellesmere.

At the peak of the crisis we had more than 60 members of staff off work due to coronavirus-related illness or self-isolation.

This was why we temporarily stopped collecting garden waste. We had to ensure we had enough staff to continue black and blue bin collections.

We understand that this has been a big issue for many households as it coincided with the onset of spring and the ‘growing season’.

But now, as our number of staff off work reduces, we can look to restart brown bin collections beginning on May 12, helping residents get rid of the garden waste they have been patiently collecting over the past six weeks.

You may also want to watch:

From May 12, your brown bin will be collected on its normal scheduled day. If, after six long weeks, you’ve forgotten when that is you can check on our website www.ipswich.gov.uk.

A simple guide is: if you normally put your brown bin out with your blue bin then it will be emptied in the week beginning May 11; if your brown bin is normally emptied with your black bin, it will restart the following week (May 18).

Please keep your brown bin out on collection day until it is emptied. Collection times may vary to begin with because we are expecting more, and heavier, bins to be left out than usual - so they will probably take us longer to empty.

We will not be picking up any additional material left beside the brown bin, as this has the potential to be a manual handling and littering issue and will add further delay. If you have too much garden waste for one bin load, please try to spread this out over the coming weeks.

As before, brown bin garden waste collections will remain free of charge for Ipswich residents.

This is another opportunity for me to thank all our marvellous bin crews for their tireless work during the lockdown.

Don’t forget to keep on giving them a wave – it really does cheer them up.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remains in place in Barham this evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters called to fire near Rushmere Golf Club

Large clouds of smoke were seen at Rushmere Heath on Sunday Picture: JAMIE DAY

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remains in place in Barham this evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters called to fire near Rushmere Golf Club

Large clouds of smoke were seen at Rushmere Heath on Sunday Picture: JAMIE DAY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Across our 14 primary schools we have lost dearly loved relatives and friends’ - why academy trust boss believes schools should remain closed for now

The new testing centre at Copdock is helping reduce the spread of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Doorstep dancers take to the streets to keep positive during lockdown

Isobel and Hugo making up a dance routine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Don’t forget to put your brown bins out - and give your bin crews a friendly wave

Ipswich Council is to start emptying brown bins again from May 11. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man remains in custody after woman in 40s dies following shooting

A polic cordon remained in place yesterday evening in Barham after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes
Drive 24