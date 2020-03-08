Ipswich runners rally in support for veterans at Combat2Coffee

An Ipswich running group aimed at boosting wellbeing in the town has rallied in support of local veteran's coffee shop Combat2Coffee.

The Run For Your Life group, which has more than 2,000 members, dedicated their weekly Friday "Coffee Chat" run to supporting the new shop in Princes Street after being inspired by the journey of owner Nigel Seaman.

The group, run by Claire Trott, saw more than a dozen runners complete a 10km tour of the town, before stopping at the shop to praise the former Royal Anglian solider, 46.

Ms Trott said: "When I first heard about Nigel and what he has been doing, I knew we had to show him our support.

"We think what he does is great and are looking to help include veterans in our group - including blind veterans with spotters - so we can do our bit.

"It is all about people pulling together to give just that little bit back to the community."