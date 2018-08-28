Sunshine and Showers

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

PUBLISHED: 19:34 21 November 2018

Archant

Comedian Griff Rhys Jones has invited an 11-year-old boy receiving care at a Suffolk hospice to visit him and his pet alpacas.

Oliver Thomas with his parents Bryn and Angela at the EACH hospice in Ipswich Picture: MICHAEL JARVISOliver Thomas with his parents Bryn and Angela at the EACH hospice in Ipswich Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

The comedian and writer has recently returned to his Suffolk home from a tour of Australia.

He now plans to welcome Oliver Thomas - who receives care from East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) Ipswich facility, The Treehouse - and the boy’s family to his Suffolk home.

The Welsh comedian invited the Essex youngster ahead of his fundraiser for EACH at Ipswich Town’s Sir Bobby Robson suite on Sunday, December 16.

Shorefields School pupil Oliver lives with severe mental and physical disabilities resulting from a rare chromosomal abnormality.

The Welsh comedian has invited Oliver Thomas to visit his home and three alpacas Picture: EMILE HOLBAThe Welsh comedian has invited Oliver Thomas to visit his home and three alpacas Picture: EMILE HOLBA

Despite his disabilities, he loves interacting with animals and Mr Rhys Jones is only too happy to allow the schoolboy to enjoy his pets.

Mr Rhys Jones said: “The alpacas are rather wonderful and mysterious animals.

“They keep a little of the wild in them, but they love to be fed and I think Oliver will really enjoy meeting them.

“They have a real appeal for kids, especially if there are carrots involved.”

Oliver and family will meet Griff and his three alpacas, Fairmont, Highlander and Hendrix, on Saturday, November 24.

Oliver’s father Bryn, 49, and mother Angela 46, are both huge fans of Mr Rhys Jones’ work.

The Cardiff-born comedian began his career on the BBC sketch show Not The Nine O’Clock News.

He then went on to found Talkback Productions, a television production company which is now part of the RTL Group.

Mr Rhys Jones previously praised EACH staff at The Treehouse.

The comedian commended the staff for their “remarkable, inspired and very difficult work” to support children like Oliver and their families.

EACH has been providing short breaks for Oliver over the last couple years, giving his parents some important respite, he requires help on a daily basis.

Mr Rhys Jones’ show at Ipswich Town will be a 90-minute set featuring Suffolk and Essex related material.

Tickets are £29.50 and available online until Friday, December 14.



