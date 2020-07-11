LOOK: Brightest comet for more than 20 years spotted in Suffolk skies
PUBLISHED: 12:10 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 11 July 2020
Archant
Budding astronomers have spotted a comet blazing through the night sky above Suffolk – did you see Comet Neowise?
Comet Neowise was closest to the Sun on July 3, about 26.7million miles away from its surface, nearer than the average distance between the Sun and Mercury.
It is estimated it will pass closest to the Earth on July 23, but will still be roughly 64m miles away.
Some objects do not survive passing so close to the Sun, but Comet Neowise has now been spotted in the skies above Suffolk, with Shotley’s Gary Edwards catching the comet on camera.
MORE: What can you see in the skies above Suffolk in July?
Neil Norman, a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society based in Hadleigh, said the spectacle can be seen for the next few weeks.
Mr Norman said: “It is currently magnitude 1.5, meaning it is equal to the brightest stars and it is notable that you can visually see the tail pointing up in the ‘two o’clock’ position’.
“You can see it perfectly with your eyes and it is located all night low down in the northern sky. A pair of binoculars will show it’s long tail beautifully and it’s orange-coloured head .
“Comets like this only appear on average every 10 years but this is the first time a comet has been this bright since 1997.
“It will be visible all month and get dimmer as the month progresses, but will still an easy target for those with binoculars.
He added: “It has an orbital period of 6,800 years so now is the time to see it.”
Not content with catching one phenomenon in a picture Mr Edwards also photographed noctilucent clouds over the horizon.
The clouds have an eerie pale blue glow and can only be seen under very specific conditions in certain places on earth just after sunset and before dawn.
MORE: Amazing noctilucent clouds spotted in Suffolk
The Comet Neowise – officially called C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) – was discovered on March 27 this year and named after the Near Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, the NASA space telescope that detected it.
• Did you get a picture of Comet Neowise? Send in your pictures and you could appear in our gallery.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.