Pop Chorus to return to Latitude Festival - with 80 singers on stage

Suffolk community choir Pop Chorus are set to grace the stage at Latitude after a triumphant debut at last year's festival.

Around 80 singers will open the 8,000 capacity BBC Music Stage on Saturday July 20, performing a set of songs by Latitude acts and festival legends.

The group, who formed in Framlingham in 2012, hit the singles chart last year, making their way into the Amazon top 10 with their song raising funds for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Director Yula Andrews, said: "To play Latitude once was a dream come true but to be invited back is a real privilege.

"We're working really hard to build on last year's performance to blow people away."

Ed Lilo, from Latitude Festival added: "Pop Chorus were a surprise highlight of last year's festival. "We're looking forward to welcoming them back, and squeezing even more singers onto the stage."