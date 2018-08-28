Hero Bowsa set for ‘round of appaws’ in Ipswich Town debut

Bowsa looks set to lead Ipswich Town out at Portman Road.

He was hailed the ‘hero of Hadleigh’ for his lifesaving actions keeping an elderly woman warm while she waited for an ambulance.

And now Bowsa the dog could have his community hero status made official by Ipswich Town FC.

Bosses are in talks to have him lead the team out at one of their games in the New Year.

No date has been confirmed yet, but proud owner Don Cox is keen for Bowsa to take part.

Bowsa's owner Don Cox made him lay down next to the woman to keep her warm.

In November last year 71-year-old Mr Cox was out walking Bowsa – who he describes as “a big softie and real poser who loves the attention” – when they came across a seriously injured woman in Meadows Way.

The 79-year-old had collapsed in the street, banging her head and scraping her hand in the process – leaving her lying on the floor, incapable of moving.

“She was cold and shivering and we were worried she was going to get hyperthermia – that’s when I thought that Bowsa might be able to keep her warm,” said Mr Cox.

Bowsa used his body heat to keep the injured elderly woman warm for three and a half hours.

It was then that the six-year-old Labrador, Rottweiler and Husky cross laid down next to her.

“It was almost like Bowsa knew what was going on, he had his head and paws all over her,” his owner added.

It was a distressing situation, Mr Cox said.

Bowsa could make a special appearance at Portman Road for his lifesaving efforts.

“It was three and a half hours before the ambulance arrived,” he added.

“Her legs were going numb. That body heat was really important.

“The paramedics said that if Bowsa hadn’t kept her warm, her injuries could have been a lot worse.”

Bowsa has received lots of attention and is known as the 'hero of Hadleigh'.

The woman was taken to hospital where she had surgery for her injuries and is now fully recovered.

At the time, a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service apologised for any distress caused, adding that “it was an extremely busy day for the trust”.

Bowsa helped save an elderly woman who had fallen in Hadeligh.

Now a year on from the pair’s heroic actions, Mr Cox said: “When I got the call about Bowsa potentially becoming a community hero at Ipswich Town I couldn’t believe it. It is amazing.”

“The other day I took him into a charity shop and it was like I was walking next to a sports star – everyone knew Bowsa and they were all giving him loads of attention and treats.

“I’m sure he would be really calm in front of all the crowds at Portman Road – he will love the attention.”