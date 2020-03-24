Thank you all - your messages for Suffolk’s community heroes during coronavirus crisis
PUBLISHED: 07:49 24 March 2020
People – individuals, groups and organisations – all over Suffolk are pulling together in the midst of the coronavirus crisis to help the vulnerable, elderly, isolated and self-isolating. Here we focus on some of the wonderful community heroes who are working flat out to deliver essential items, care for people, and help where they can during these difficult days.
Stow Healthcare - Suffolk
Alex Ball from Stow Healthcare, which runs care homes in Suffolk, said: “We would like to thank all of our staff working at our homes across our group for the fabulous care they are giving to all our lovely residents.
“They made sure residents were still able to reach out to their families on Mother’s Day to let them know they are safe and well.”
White Gables - Felixstowe
Someone else who wanted to thank care home workers for their hard work is Lynn Cable, who said: “I want to thank all the staff at the White Gables in Felixstowe looking after our elderly people.
“My daughter and grandaughter work there and everybody is working hard to keep the elderly safe.”
Aspect Living Foundation - Ipswich
Charlotte McBurney thanked her colleagues providing meals on wheels in Suffolk.
She said: ”I work for the Aspect Living Foundation meals on wheels and we are still cooking and delivering hot meals and teas for the elderly and vulnerable.”
Play Pit Day Nursery - Felixstowe
Sue Spaulding wanted to thank the “fantastic staff at the Play Pit Day Nursery in Felixstowe” who have been caring for the children of key workers.
Mike from Hero Site Solutions - Suffolk
Mike is part of the team delivering toilet roll and hand sansitiser to members of the community as part of a care package for the elderly.
Farhad Amin, owner of Casablanca restaurant - Ipswich
After Boris Johnson’s announcement on Friday night that all restaurants would need to close, Farhad Amin and his team at the Casablanca restaurant in Ipswich used their supplies to provide meals for NHS workers.
Mr Amin provided 70 delicious hot meals for staff at Ipswich Hospital working incredibly hard.
