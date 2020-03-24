Thank you all - your messages for Suffolk’s community heroes during coronavirus crisis

Staff at Stow Healthcare have been praised for the way they have been caring for residents Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE Archant

People – individuals, groups and organisations – all over Suffolk are pulling together in the midst of the coronavirus crisis to help the vulnerable, elderly, isolated and self-isolating. Here we focus on some of the wonderful community heroes who are working flat out to deliver essential items, care for people, and help where they can during these difficult days.

Residents were able to get in touch with their loved one thanks to the staff at Stow Healthcare Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE Residents were able to get in touch with their loved one thanks to the staff at Stow Healthcare Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

Stow Healthcare - Suffolk

Nadine Sparrow and Kaiya Cable have been working hard at the White Gables care home in Felixstowe Picture: LYNN CABLE Nadine Sparrow and Kaiya Cable have been working hard at the White Gables care home in Felixstowe Picture: LYNN CABLE

Alex Ball from Stow Healthcare, which runs care homes in Suffolk, said: “We would like to thank all of our staff working at our homes across our group for the fabulous care they are giving to all our lovely residents.

“They made sure residents were still able to reach out to their families on Mother’s Day to let them know they are safe and well.”

The Aspect Living Foundation provide meals on wheels in Suffolk, they are based in Ipswich Picture: ASPECT LIVING FOUNDATION The Aspect Living Foundation provide meals on wheels in Suffolk, they are based in Ipswich Picture: ASPECT LIVING FOUNDATION

White Gables - Felixstowe

Someone else who wanted to thank care home workers for their hard work is Lynn Cable, who said: “I want to thank all the staff at the White Gables in Felixstowe looking after our elderly people.

Workers at the the Play Pit Day Nursery in Felixstowe are busy caring for the children of key workers Picture: PENNY CONWAY Workers at the the Play Pit Day Nursery in Felixstowe are busy caring for the children of key workers Picture: PENNY CONWAY

“My daughter and grandaughter work there and everybody is working hard to keep the elderly safe.”

Aspect Living Foundation - Ipswich

Maureen Reynel (left) and the team at the FIND foodback in Ipswich have been praised for their community spirit Picture: SU ANDERSON Maureen Reynel (left) and the team at the FIND foodback in Ipswich have been praised for their community spirit Picture: SU ANDERSON

Charlotte McBurney thanked her colleagues providing meals on wheels in Suffolk.

She said: ”I work for the Aspect Living Foundation meals on wheels and we are still cooking and delivering hot meals and teas for the elderly and vulnerable.”

Mike from Hero Site Solutions has been delivering hand sand sanitiser and toilet roll to vulnerable people in Suffolk Picture: LUCY BOLTON WRIGHT Mike from Hero Site Solutions has been delivering hand sand sanitiser and toilet roll to vulnerable people in Suffolk Picture: LUCY BOLTON WRIGHT

Play Pit Day Nursery - Felixstowe

Sue Spaulding wanted to thank the “fantastic staff at the Play Pit Day Nursery in Felixstowe” who have been caring for the children of key workers.

Hazel Stenson has been thanked for helping the vulnerable on the Howard Estate in Bury St Edmunds Picture: CAROLINE JONES Hazel Stenson has been thanked for helping the vulnerable on the Howard Estate in Bury St Edmunds Picture: CAROLINE JONES

Mike from Hero Site Solutions - Suffolk

Mike is part of the team delivering toilet roll and hand sansitiser to members of the community as part of a care package for the elderly.

Emma Ellis a social worker from Suffolk has been giving up her free time to help her neighbours and deliver cupcakes to Ipswich Hospital Picture: AMY GUY Emma Ellis a social worker from Suffolk has been giving up her free time to help her neighbours and deliver cupcakes to Ipswich Hospital Picture: AMY GUY

Farhad Amin, owner of Casablanca restaurant - Ipswich

After Boris Johnson’s announcement on Friday night that all restaurants would need to close, Farhad Amin and his team at the Casablanca restaurant in Ipswich used their supplies to provide meals for NHS workers.

Farhad Amin from Casablanca restaurant in Ipswich prepared 70 meals for NHS staff Picture: KASIA FARHAD AMIN Farhad Amin from Casablanca restaurant in Ipswich prepared 70 meals for NHS staff Picture: KASIA FARHAD AMIN

Mr Amin provided 70 delicious hot meals for staff at Ipswich Hospital working incredibly hard.

