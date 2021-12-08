'He was a really good man' - Neighbour's shock following Ipswich house fire
- Credit: Johnny Griffith/ Sarah Lucy Brown
Neighbours have expressed their shock after the death of a man in a house fire in Ipswich.
The man, who is believed to be in his 90s, was confirmed to have died following the fire in Hossack Road.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called just after 4.45pm on Tuesday, December 7, to an end-of-terrace house in the Gainsborough area of the town.
Residents along the street witnessed the emergency services entering the property on Tuesday afternoon.
A police spokesman said the man was found by firefighters after they entered the property.
Terry, a neighbour, who would often talk to the elderly man: said: "He was a nice chap.
"I thought it was fog not smoke. I went out and I saw the flames.
"I didn't hear anything. I just dove out.
"Poor man."
Another person living on the road said: "He was a really good man."
Sarah Butchart, who lives further up the road, said the incident was over by the time she arrived home.
She said; "We just noticed the fire engines coming down the road. It was all over by the time we got home.
"I'm hoping he didn't suffer and that's the worst thing.
"I just feel for the family.
"I hope they don't suffer too much this close to Christmas. "
Another resident of Hossack Road, Rose Baldry, said: "We got up this morning and I didn't know until my neighbour told me.
"I've lived here all my life. All I heard was one noise from the fire engine and I thought something was going on.
"And my son come down and said 'there was a fire up the road, a house fire'.
"I was shocked when my son came down and said there was a fire.
"It's just awful really."
Suffolk Fire and Rescue and Suffolk police are still investigating the fire.
Two pumps from the Princes Street station and one from Ipswich East, attended with police and ambulance.
The road was also closed and residents were told not to leave their homes on Tuesday while emergency services dealt with the blaze.
It is understood neighbouring properties were evacuated as the fire took hold.
It is believed that the fire began on the ground floor of the home.