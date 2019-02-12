Community reacts to sudden deaths of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Neighbours have reacted with shock to the sudden deaths of a woman and a child in a house in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flowers left at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT Flowers left at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called to a property in Swinburne Road, in the Whitton part of the town, at 5pm on Wednesday, March 6 by paramedics after a woman’s body was discovered.

A young child also found at the property was treated by paramedics but later died at the scene.

The next of kin for both have been informed.

One man, who asked to be known only as Hawbash and lives with his family in Swinburne Road, said: “I saw the people who lived there a couple of times but, because I live just round the corner, I didn’t know them.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by Suffolk Police following the deaths on Swinburne Road. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by Suffolk Police following the deaths on Swinburne Road. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

“The news is shocking to be honest. I don’t really know what is going on yet but it really sad. They seemed nice people and I’ve never heard anything bad about them.

“I work away and I came back last night and I just saw lots of police around here. I’ve seen them go in and out of her car and they moved it around yesterday. I still don’t know what has happened.

“Honestly, it’s really sad someone so young has died. It’s sad and it’s really shocking.”

A 17-year-old boy remains in custody following his arrest after the incident.

Officers have confirmed that he has been arrested for actions indirectly connected to the incident.

He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Oliver Kay - who works at Kay’s, a vegetable and flower shop in nearby Meredith Road - said: “I was in bed when the news broke. I was just told about it by my partner who was still at work.

“I am really shocked that it has happened so close to us. It’s a nice area, everybody knows each other.

“It will really shock the community. I think that people don’t think that it will happen so close to them. The fact that it is a child is really sad.”

A police cordon is in still place on the road in the Whitton area of the town as an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths continues.

Another resident, who lives in Swinburne Road but did not want to be named, said: “It’s really terrible. It just gets worse and worse when you know a child has died.

“We used to see the family around here quite often.

“The woman that lived there waved to us in the street although I never knew her properly.”