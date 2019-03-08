Community ‘saddened and shocked’ after teenager is stabbed in Ipswich

Five people remain in police custody after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Ipswich yesterday evening.

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Police were called to the scene, in Marlow Road, at around 6.30pm on Monday, March 12, to reports that a teenager had been stabbed.

He was found in an alleyway between Bramford Lane and Broadway Lane after calling emergency services himself.

Police and ambulance staff were on the scene in minutes, rushing the victim to hospital for treatment.

A police cordon remained in place this morning as officers continue to investigate what happened.

Between 7.15pm and 7.20pm, five people - two boys aged 16 and 17, two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man - were arrested in connection to the stabbing.

The attack took place close to Westbourne Academy in Ipswich, although those involved are not believed to be linked to the school.

Garry Trott, principal of Westbourne Academy, said officers had conducted searches on school grounds this morning.

He said: “Our community is saddened and shocked by the incident last night.

“Our thoughts are with the unfortunate victim and their family.

“Whilst this worrying event is not linked with the academy, we have been pleased with police’s quick response and we have been fully cooperative with their ongoing investigations.

“Our priority is the safety and well being of the students and staff in our community, today and everyday.”