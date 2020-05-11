Video

Will Suffolk commuters be tempted back on their bikes by new campaign?

Would new measures encourage more commuters to get pedalling? Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Officials and councillors in Suffolk are waiting to hear how much they will be getting from the government to encourage more people to walk or cycle to work as part of a £2bn boost for sustainable transport over the next few weeks.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced at the weekend that £2bn of a £5bn boost for walking and cycling announced initially in February would be made available within the next few weeks to make it easier for people to get to work without driving or using public transport.

However it is not clear yet how much will be coming to Suffolk – and there doubts about how much effect it would have on traffic outside the largest towns in the county.

Mr Shapps said: “During this crisis, millions of people have discovered cycling – whether for exercise or as a means of safe, socially-distanced transport. When the country does get back to work we need those people to stay on their bikes and be joined by many more.

“Otherwise, with public transport’s capacity severely restricted at this time, our trains and buses could become overcrowded and our roads gridlocked – holding up emergency services, critical workers and vital supplies.

“We know cars will continue to remain vital for many, but as we look to the future we must build a better country with greener travel habits, cleaner air and healthier communities.”

New developments to encourage cycling and walking would be an issue for the county council, but in Ipswich the borough is also hoping to have a say.

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere said it was vital that a return to work did not see more cars on the roads: “We are seeing a fall in pollution levels and the reduced traffic has made it much easier for people walking to observe social distancing – they can walk out into a road to keep them two metres away from others walking on the same pavement.

“I know there are concerns about public transport, but it would be very bad if we ended up with more cars on the roads.”

But in rural areas the benefits of cycling were less clear. Trevor Garrod from the East Suffolk Travellers’ Association said: “The advice of the Mr Shapps, that more people should walk or cycle to work, while sensible in compact urban areas, are less realistic in a rural area like eastern Suffolk.

“Presumably Mr Shapps is not expecting people to cycle from Beccles to Norwich or Saxmundham to Ipswich every day to work.

“What is realistic is that people may walk to a bus stop or cycle to a station and continue their commute by bus or train. If they need to drive to the station to catch a train, easing of car park charges at local unstaffed stations should be considered.

“We are fortunate in having hourly trains, seven days a week, on the Ipswich-Felixstowe, and Ipswich-Lowestoft lines, while most bus routes have continued to offer regular interval services between, for example, Beccles and Norwich, Southwold and Lowestoft or Saxmundham and Aldeburgh.”

And the Green Party in Mid Suffolk has proposed improvements to cycle routes in the Stowmarket area.

Miles Row, chair of Stowmarket Town Council’s Environment Forum, said: “Government has given councils emergency powers to close roads to benefit cycling and provide more space for socially-distanced exercise.

“We are proposing that Chilton Avenue, St Peter’s Road and Lowry Way should have barriers in place to stop cars driving straight through, effectively making each road into two cul-de-sacs with residents’ cars readily exiting at either end. This will complete a long safe cycle and pedestrian route from the centre of town out to the countryside in Onehouse.”