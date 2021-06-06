Missing teenager from Kesgrave found

Published: 6:11 PM June 6, 2021 Updated: 7:55 PM June 6, 2021

A missing 13-year-old girl from Kesgrave has been found following an appeal from police.

Lily Tabane was last seen leaving her home in Kesgrave at approximately 11.40am on June 5.

She was due home at 4.30pm on June 5 but after calling her family to say she was in Felixstowe no other contact has been made.

Police confirmed on Sunday night that Lily had been found safe and well.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police would like to thank the public for their assistance."











