'Never mind the potholes, what about the pavements?' - Concerns raised over 'dangerous' walkways

Emin Scotchmer, 77, of Cumberland Tower in Norwich Road

A 77-year-old man from Ipswich says he fears walking along the paths near his home due to the 'dangerous' state of the pavements.

Tree roots in Norwich Road are causing the pavements to raise

Emin Scotchmer, 77, who lives in Cumberland Towers, said he suffered a fall in July last year walking along the pavement on Norwich Road.

Mr Scotchmer broke his wrist and badly hurt his knees in the fall and still has to wear a wrist support.

A claim for compensation was rejected by Suffolk County Council, which he says is behind him now, but he worries that little has been done since them to stop something similar happening in the future.

He said: "Never mind the potholes, what about the pavements - it's murder walking along there. "There are big lumps in the path down there and some of the paving slabs are loose.

Emin Scotchmer, 77, of Cumberland Tower in Norwich Road, says residents are concerned about tripping on the pavement on Norwich Road in ipswich

"It's just getting worse and worse.

"Everyone in this block will tell you about the paths, I am not the only one to have complained about them."

Mr Scotchmer said his tower block is home to many elderly residents with poor mobility.

He said there were also problem on the pathways along Yarmouth Road and the area around St Matthew Street roundabout.

Mr Scotchmer said raised paving slabs along Civic Drive are also a concern

Frances Jones, 90, who also lives in Cumberland Towers, is visually impaired and says she does not dare walk along the pathway for fear of tripping.

She said: "I used to be able to walk down the path to the doctors but I have to catch the bus now in case I'll trip on the roots of the trees.

"The paths are terrible, they are unwalkable.

"It's dangerous walking along there."

Residents say they are worried about tripping on the paving on Norwich Road in Ipswich

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: "Suffolk Highways is aware of the uneven footpaths along parts of Norwich Road, particularly around the large trees where the roots are forcing the slabs to rise. Our teams will arrange for the area to be made safe. Unfortunately due to Tree Preservation Orders being in place, and limited budgets being available, it is not an issue that can be sorted quickly.

Extensive works will be required at this location and this is being considered for future works.

"We encourage anyone to report particular concerns via our Highways reporting tool and our teams will inspect and address these reports as soon as possible."