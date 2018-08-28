Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Concern as number of ‘excess’ winter deaths increases

PUBLISHED: 05:30 26 December 2018

The number of excess winter deaths has increased Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BANANASTOCK RF

The number of excess winter deaths has increased Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BANANASTOCK RF

Archant

Concerns have been raised over the increase in the number of excess winter deaths across Suffolk and Essex.

Excess winter deaths are described as the difference between the number of deaths in the winter months (December to March) compared with the previous three months (August to November) and the following (April to July).

Data from the Office for National statistics suggests that there were over 500 excess winter deaths in Suffolk alone during 2016/7 with 1,250 in Essex.

Both these figures have almost doubled from 2015/6.

Provisional statistics for the winter of 2017/8 show a further rise in the number of excess winter deaths across the East of England with 5,600 recorded, meaning that figure in Suffolk and Essex are likely to rise again when the numbers are verified.

Overall in the UK there has been an increase of 45%, the highest since 1975. The figures are not as high as in 2014/5 but were second highest numbers over the last five winter periods according to the report.

Much of the increase in figures is put down to a “predominant strain of flu” during the winter of 2016/7.

The report also notes a number of other potential causes of excess winter mortality including low temperature in homes.

It also notes that these lower temperatures can cause increased blood pressure in older people.

OFTEC, which represents the oil heating industry, said it was concerned about the figures.

Malcolm Farrow from OFTEC said: “The latest government statistics reveal the hidden crisis facing Suffolk and it is deeply concerning that even in this day and age.

“Many of us take keeping our houses warm for granted but for a large number of households it is a constant source of anxiety.”

The data comes as the Surviving Winter campaign, run by the Suffolk Community Foundation, has gotten off to its best start in Suffolk ever with tens of thousands of pounds having been raised so far.

The campaign helps vulnerable people with the cost of heating their homes over winter and asks people to donate their winter fuel payment, if they can afford to, or give money to the appeal.

Surviving Winter was given a boost earlier this year when Hopkins Homes pledged that they would be match funding £30,000.

How to donate to Surviving Winter

There are a number of ways to donate.

Donate online at www.suffolkcf.org.uk or call Suffolk Community Foundation on 01473 602602.

You can donate by cheque using the coupon printed in this newspaper, or in person at any branch of Ipswich Building Society

To receive help, simply visit any branch of Citizen’s Advice in Suffolk or call 01473 298634.

By pledging your Winter Fuel Payment, or alternatively simply making a donation, you can save lives and help vulnerable older people in Suffolk.

This year, Suffolk Community Foundation has partnered with local charities and businesses to deliver this appeal, including Citizens Advice Bureau, Age UK Suffolk, The Rural Coffee Caravan and Meet Up Mondays, Warm Homes Healthy People, EADT, East of England Co-operative, Hopkins Homes, Ipswich Building Society and Ipswich Town Football Club.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Girl charged with criminal damage after reports of trouble on housing estate

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Man charged with allegedly carrying machete in town centre

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Heritage: Christmas in Hornchurch 150 years ago and the end of an ancient custom

In the early 1800s Hornchurch celebrated Christmas Day with a wrestling contest. The prize was a roasted boar's head. Photo: PA Archive

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Recorder letters: NHS and Queen’s Hospital, Retailery, economy expansion, parking fees, respect for shopworkers and social care system.

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge Christmas roadworks cancelled

Contractors installing protective sheeting over the railway before demolition. Picture: Transport for London

Brothers jailed after stabbing man at Rainham pub

Two brothers have been jailed after stabbing a man at the Albion Pub in Rainham

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘We have to go there with no fear’ – Harrison on Boxing Day clash at QPR

Ellis Harrison scored his first competitive goal for Ipswich Town in last weekend's 1-1 home draw with Sheffield United. Photo: Steve Waller

Match preview: Boxing Day clash will show just how far Ipswich Town have come under Lambert

Janoi Donacien to the fore as QPR celebrate taking the lead at Portman Road back in October. Photo: Steve Waller

Boxing Day sales - Which shops will be opening?

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Attack of the drones

Passengers at Gatwick airport, on December 21, waiting for their flights following the delays and cancellations brought on by drone sightings near the airfield. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

A first look inside the £25m Winerack as it is brought to life

A cgi of the penthouse and view from Q3, the quayside front block of the Winerack development. Picture: DAN FISHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists