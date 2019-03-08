Overcast

Concern as four people found living in tents at Holywells Park

PUBLISHED: 14:19 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 31 May 2019

Conservative Party councillor Liz Harsant has warned residents to be careful around Holywells Park Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Archant

An illegal tent encampment near a play area in Holywells Park in Ipswich has sparked concerns among residents.

The camp is near the Kissing Gate entrance by Cliff Lane and four people are understood to be living in it.

However people living nearby have complained about rubbish and shouting coming from the camp.

Local Conservative councillor Liz Harsant confirmed it is now the subject of an eviction notice, although warned it may take some time for an eviction to happen.

Mrs Harsant said: "There was someone evicted a month ago who pitched a tent in the park. Now there are four people living there and residents are becoming concerned.

"One resident said there has been lots of shouting during the night and lots of rubbish building up - we don't know anything about these people or if they might be dangerous.

"These people could be totally harmless but I really recommend people be careful."

Mrs Harsant said that area of the park is incredibly popular with children who enjoy the fountain and play area in the sun.

"My main concern is the safety of my residents - especially children," she said.

"It was half term this week and now we have a hot weekend ahead of us where lots of families are expected to come and enjoy the park."

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: "The council is taking all the necessary action to ensure the eviction of the encampment from the park.

"Our staff are clearing rubbish from the area on a daily basis."

