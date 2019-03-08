Drugs proceeds confiscation hearing suspended

A confiscation hearing for Ipswich man Salvatore Dellabella, jailed for nearly five years after police found more than a kilo of cocaine at his home, has been adjourned until September.

Before Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act was Salvatore Dellabella, 52, of Martinet Green, who had admitted conspiring with others to supply cocaine.

Judge David Goodin adjourned the confiscation hearing until September 12 after hearing more time was needed to prepare the case.

Sentencing him to four years and 10 months in April, Judge Goodin said Dellabella had played a significant role in the drug operation being run from his home.

During the police raid on September 28 last year officers found 1.5 kilos of cocaine, electronic scales, cocaine presses, a metal block and cash.

Dellabella told the court in April that he developed a cocaine addiction after an accident in 2016 and hadn't played a leading role in the operation which was being run by others.