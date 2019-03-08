Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 32°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drugs proceeds confiscation hearing suspended

PUBLISHED: 19:00 25 July 2019

Salvatore Dellabella Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Salvatore Dellabella Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A confiscation hearing for Ipswich man Salvatore Dellabella, jailed for nearly five years after police found more than a kilo of cocaine at his home, has been adjourned until September.

Before Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act was Salvatore Dellabella, 52, of Martinet Green, who had admitted conspiring with others to supply cocaine.

You may also want to watch:

Judge David Goodin adjourned the confiscation hearing until September 12 after hearing more time was needed to prepare the case.

Sentencing him to four years and 10 months in April, Judge Goodin said Dellabella had played a significant role in the drug operation being run from his home.

During the police raid on September 28 last year officers found 1.5 kilos of cocaine, electronic scales, cocaine presses, a metal block and cash.

Dellabella told the court in April that he developed a cocaine addiction after an accident in 2016 and hadn't played a leading role in the operation which was being run by others.

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Listed Ipswich property owner hit with £40k bill for banned alterations

Nelson House in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Listed Ipswich property owner hit with £40k bill for banned alterations

Nelson House in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drivers call parking enforcement ‘predatory’ – as wardens group up over safety fears

Levent Caglayan contested the parking charge outside his shop Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Train cancellations and hospital preparations...Suffolk’s hottest day is here

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Outdoor films bring summer fun to Ipswich’s new look Cornhill plaza

Crowds turned out to watch the open-air cinema on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: TERRY HUNT

How do you tell if your child is struggling with their mental health or developing an eating disorder?

Beth Mosley has been working with pupils at Thurston Community College Picture: NHS

8 reasons why Ipswich isn’t a ‘crap town’

Kia-Rose Hardwicke enjoying the Elmer trail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists