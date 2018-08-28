Sunshine and Showers

Wet weather causes major congestion in Ipswich town centre

PUBLISHED: 09:05 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:05 20 November 2018

Traffic is queuing on the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic delays on A12 and A14 causing delays for commuters, with knock-on problems across the town.

Congestion has built up around Copdock and along the A14 towards Felixstowe, although there have been no accidents.

The AA are blaming the congestion on the wet weather combining with the usual rush hour issues in and around Ipswich.

On the A12, traffic is queued back to Capel St Mary.

There is also heavy traffic on A14 eastbound between the Whitehouse interchange (Junction 53 A1156) and the Nacton interchange (Junction 57 A1189).

There are reports of it taking up to 40 minutes to travel from Copdock into the main town centre, a journey of around four miles.

Back roads into the town are also traffic logged as drivers try and avoid the main routes.

Congestion is likely to start clearing shortly as the rush hour dies down.

Two crashes near Hadleigh with one driver having to be cut free from vehicle

1 minute ago Russell Cook
Fire crews called out to cut off roof of car following crash in Raydon. Picture: KJ SPEAR

Emergency services were called out to two crashes near Hadleigh this morning.

Get out the warm weather clothes as it’s going to get colder today

47 minutes ago Russell Cook
Temperatures set to drop today with possible outbreaks of hail. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Today is going to get colder with the chance of heavy rain showers mixed with hail and sleet.

Video New American diner opened for disabled people

57 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Nick Leonard at the new american style diner at Genesis Orwell Mencap Diner Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is a swanky diner which brings a touch of American culture to the streets of Ipswich.

Video Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

08:26 Amy Gibbons
Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

An elderly woman was comforted by a local dog while she spent three and a half hours shivering on a Suffolk road waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Controversial ‘cheese wedge’ development recommended for refusal

07:30 Katy Sandalls
A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

A proposal to create 100 new homes on the site of former council offices looks set to be refused.

Teenager allegedly ‘plunged’ knife into victim’s groin at Ravenswood McDonald’s, court hears

Yesterday, 20:16 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the car park of a McDonald’s restaurant in Ipswich during a violent fight in front of shocked members of the public, it has been alleged.

Record £30,000 donation gets Surviving Winter appeal off to a flying start in Suffolk

05:30 Brad Jones
Brad Jones, Joshua Hopkins and Tim Holder at the launch of the Surviving Winter Campaign 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This year’s Surviving Winter appeal has got off to one of its best ever starts in Suffolk – and has been boosted by a record £30,000 match funding pledge.

Police appeal for information about HGV which failed to stop after crash with Mercedes

Yesterday, 22:40 Will Jefford
Police are appealing for information after a hit and run in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after a HGV failed to stop after colliding with another vehicle in Ipswich.

Gallery Gin is the Christmas favourite in Ipswich shops so far this year

Yesterday, 20:45 Megan Aldous
Zeebra ChicPicture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Christmas has arrived in the Ipswich high street with festive displays in many windows - we find out what is selling fast and how sales are comparing to last year.

