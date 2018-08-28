Wet weather causes major congestion in Ipswich town centre

Traffic is queuing on the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic delays on A12 and A14 causing delays for commuters, with knock-on problems across the town.

Congestion has built up around Copdock and along the A14 towards Felixstowe, although there have been no accidents.

The AA are blaming the congestion on the wet weather combining with the usual rush hour issues in and around Ipswich.

On the A12, traffic is queued back to Capel St Mary.

There is also heavy traffic on A14 eastbound between the Whitehouse interchange (Junction 53 A1156) and the Nacton interchange (Junction 57 A1189).

There are reports of it taking up to 40 minutes to travel from Copdock into the main town centre, a journey of around four miles.

Back roads into the town are also traffic logged as drivers try and avoid the main routes.

Congestion is likely to start clearing shortly as the rush hour dies down.