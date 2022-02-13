21-year-old sets sight on girl group stardom after second TV appearance

Connie, next to Olly Murs, appeared on ITV talent show singing as Arianna Grande - Credit: ITV/Remarkable TV

A 21-year-old Suffolk woman is working on her music career as part of a girl band after appearing on an ITV talent show last night.

Connie Lamb, from Woodbridge, appeared on Starstruck, a new talent show which sees singers battle it out to impersonate their musical heroes.

Miss Lamb, who has been singing since she was seven, performed the Arianna Grande hit 'One Last Time' as part of a team of three, but sadly did not progress to the second round.

Connie Lamb, from Woodbridge, appeared on ITV's Starstruck. Connie is pictured centre. - Credit: ITV/Remarkable TV

"It was a really good show actually. Really good fun," she said.

"We filmed it in about March or April last year and we've just been waiting for it to come out."

While waiting for the show to be released Miss Lamb was unable to tell anyone about her TV appearance apart from bosses at Tesco in Martlesham when she asked for time off and some members of her family.

To watch it she gathered with family and friends.

"My mum found it hilarious because some of them were in the audience," she said, "And there were some camera shots of them, dancing around and clapping.

"They found it more entertaining that they were on TV than I was, I think."

This is not the first time Miss Lamb has appeared on TV. She made it through several rounds on The Voice as a 17-year-old back in 2019.

Coincidentally, she was part of Olly Murs' team on the blind audition show, and the star recognised her when they met while filming Starstruck.

Connie Lamb, from Woodbridge, met Olly Murs while filming The Voice and was reunited with the Essex-born star on Starstruck - Credit: CONNIE LAMB

"I saw him in one of the rehearsals and he said he was really surprised to see my name on the sheet for that recording day," she said.

"While we were recording the episode he mentioned that I was on his team [on The Voice], but that bit got cut."

Now she has her sights set on the music industry after two years of disruption caused by Covid.

She said: "No one could do anything apart from film themselves singing in the house.

"I just want to try and make music now and make it that way.

"I do gigs locally and I'm writing my own stuff.

"I'm writing songs with other people at the moment and just seeing where that goes."