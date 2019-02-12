Sunny

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

PUBLISHED: 12:01 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 25 February 2019

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

A Suffolk singer has been swiped from Team Olly Murs in the first of the battle rounds on The Voice UK.

Connie Lamb, 18, from Woodbridge, took to the stage on Saturday and performed a duet with Molly Hocking of With You from Ghost the musical.

After her coach failed to take her through to the next round, she was snapped up by singing superstar Jennifer Hudson.

The former Farlingaye High School student, who now studies at the Brit School in London, said: “I really didn’t expect to get a steal. Jennifer left it right to the last second.”

The battle round of the TV contest sees two acts from each of the coaches’ teams “do battle” on stage as they perform a song together.

The coach then selects their winner before the other coaches have the chance to steal the remaining act for their team.

Connie originally performed Demi Lovato’s Skyscraper at her first blind audition for Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs.

She will now go through to The Voice UK’s knockout rounds.

