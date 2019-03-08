Sunny

Renewed safety concerns follow serious assault in Ipswich town centre

PUBLISHED: 17:04 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 21 April 2019

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A social club chairman has shared his concerns about safety in an area of Ipswich following a recent brawl that left a man badly injured in hospital.

In January, members of Ipswich Central Conservative Club complained about problems in St Stephen's Church Lane in the afternoons and evenings.

Last Thursday, a man was seriously injured after a fight involving a number of people at about 9.40pm in the area of St Lawrence Church, between Dial Lane and St Lawrence Street.

The victim was taken to Ipswich Hospital with broken ribs and lacerations to his head.

Steve McGoochan, chairman of the Conservative Club, between the Buttermarket shopping centre and Upper Brook Street, said: “Like any business in this area, it's affecting our trade.

“In recent nights, there have been three rough sleepers in the recesses of the alleyway.

“I put no blame on the police; I know they're stretched.”

In January, the club complained of late-night revellers urinating in the street, people drinking, playing loud music and using sexual innuendo towards passing women.

At the time, a Suffolk police spokesman said: “Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team have received reports of some antisocial behaviour in the area of St Stephen's Church Lane and Arras Square over recent months and have been working with Ipswich Borough Council to tackle this issue.

“The area is monitored by CCTV and officers respond proactively to any reports of issues in the area. It is routinely patrolled as part of officers' daily plans and any offences are dealt with robustly.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anybody who has any information regarding the recent incident to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting reference 21923/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

