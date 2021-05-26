Past pupils taught by nuns at Ipswich convent school mark 50th anniversary

Published: 6:45 PM May 26, 2021

A class photo at the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Ipswich. Pupils who left in 1971 are organising a reunion - Credit: Howard's Studio

Past pupils of an old Ipswich convent school are set for a trip down memory lane when they share memories at a 50th anniversary reunion.

Classmates who left the Convent of Jesus and Mary in 1971, having been taught by nuns at the school in Woodbridge Road, are set to stage the event in the private room of an Ipswich pub on the evening of Friday, July 9.

Anne-Marie Regnault, who is organising the event, said it would be a great chance for former students to reminisce, swap stories and share old photos.

"The Convent was generally a happy place, in my experience," she said.

"During the summer we could sit in the beautiful gardens with lawns, surrounded by azaleas and rhododendrons and listen to the doves in the dovecot and the pop of the tennis balls.

You may also want to watch:

"Behind these lawns were extensive bluebell woods that went all the way down to Spring Road. How lucky we were.

"I am fortunate enough to have made life long friends from those days who I still keep in regular contact with, and I know others in my class have too."

It is believed the pub will be able to host between 40 and 50 guests.

Those interested in attending should email Mrs Regnault at conventreunion@hotmail.com, where she will confirm the precise venue.

A donation on the night of £3 towards the room hire would be gratefully appreciated.