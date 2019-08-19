Man in court charged with absconding from open prison

A man has appeared in court charged with absconding from Hollesley Bay prison.

Antonio Wells is accused of walking out of the open jail near Woodbridge on Friday.

The 37-year-old is serving a four-year-and-seven-month sentence for robbery, burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and theft. He was jailed in September after admitting a number of crimes, including robbing staff at The Forge Kitchen, in Duke Street, Ipswich.

Wells appeared in custody before magistrates in Ipswich for a brief hearing on Monday morning - on video link from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett asked the bench to adjourn the 'indictable only' case to be heard in front of a judge at Ipswich Crown Court.

He said Wells failed to respond to roll calls after allegedly walking away from the prison on August 16.

Magistrates committed the case to the crown court for a hearing listed the week beginning September 16.