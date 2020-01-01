E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Convicted murderer lunged at woman with knife leaving her 'terrified and scared'

PUBLISHED: 07:34 25 February 2020

Convicted murderer Leon Sobers was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Convicted murderer Leon Sobers was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A convicted murderer has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison after lunging at a woman with a six-inch knife, leaving her "terrified".

The former girlfriend of Leon Sobers, 41, was left "shaken" following the attack which took place at her Ipswich home in the early hours of December 29, 2019.

The court heard how Sobers had entered the home at 12.30am, appearing to be drunk or on drugs.

In a statement written by the victim, she claimed Sobers had become angry when confronted about his state and attempted to hit her.

He then left after being confronted by one of her young children.

The statement added that later that evening, the victim lay in bed unable to sleep concerned Sobers may return, when she heard him open the front door.

The 41-year-old was heard walking up the stairs before entering her bedroom.

After asking for a phone to call a taxi, he again became angry and agitated after the victim offered to pay for his fare.

You may also want to watch:

He went back downstairs and she could hear him rummaging through a draw in her kitchen.

Sobers then returned holding a six-inch serrated knife as well a fork, kicking through the locked bedroom door, leaving a hole in the centre.

The convicted murderer then lunged at her with the weapon, but she managed to avoid the attack by bending her back, however he left a red mark just above her hip.

He then left the property, stabbing the front door with the knife on his way out before later being arrested.

Sobers, who is currently incarcerated in Norwich was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to 18 weeks imprisonment for assault by battery.

He was also given a four week sentence for criminal damage to run concurrently.

Further to the sentences, Sobers was also forced to pay £122 of compensation for the damage to the doors.

He was found not guilty of sending a message conveying a threatening message.

Sobers was previously involved in a robbery in 2000, which resulted in the death of a woman outside an Ipswich pub. Although Sobers had not taken part in the attack, a jury decided he shared responsibility for the woman's death.

Most Read

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Witness tells of moment man was found critically injured outside Ipswich takeaway

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested following fire at Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Fire engines have been tackling the blaze for the past few hours Picture: PAUL GEATER

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Air ambulance called to serious collision A12 near Copdock Interchange

The A12 is closed after a serious road traffic collision Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Witness tells of moment man was found critically injured outside Ipswich takeaway

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested following fire at Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Fire engines have been tackling the blaze for the past few hours Picture: PAUL GEATER

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Air ambulance called to serious collision A12 near Copdock Interchange

The A12 is closed after a serious road traffic collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Developers’ delight as one-time town eyesore now in running for RICS award

The Winerack apartment block on Ipswich waterfront, which was built between 2014 and 2019 Picture: INGLETON WOOD

Convicted murderer lunged at woman with knife leaving her ‘terrified and scared’

Convicted murderer Leon Sobers was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘No one wanted to know’ - parents speak out about ‘autism crisis’

(Left to right) Jemma Low, her son Thomas Weston and Thomas's father Keith Weston Picture: JEMMA LOW

Man denies role in Suffolk scrapyard cocaine factory

Kevin Parr is standing trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24