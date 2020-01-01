Convicted murderer lunged at woman with knife leaving her 'terrified and scared'

Convicted murderer Leon Sobers was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A convicted murderer has been sentenced to 18 weeks in prison after lunging at a woman with a six-inch knife, leaving her "terrified".

The former girlfriend of Leon Sobers, 41, was left "shaken" following the attack which took place at her Ipswich home in the early hours of December 29, 2019.

The court heard how Sobers had entered the home at 12.30am, appearing to be drunk or on drugs.

In a statement written by the victim, she claimed Sobers had become angry when confronted about his state and attempted to hit her.

He then left after being confronted by one of her young children.

The statement added that later that evening, the victim lay in bed unable to sleep concerned Sobers may return, when she heard him open the front door.

The 41-year-old was heard walking up the stairs before entering her bedroom.

After asking for a phone to call a taxi, he again became angry and agitated after the victim offered to pay for his fare.

He went back downstairs and she could hear him rummaging through a draw in her kitchen.

Sobers then returned holding a six-inch serrated knife as well a fork, kicking through the locked bedroom door, leaving a hole in the centre.

The convicted murderer then lunged at her with the weapon, but she managed to avoid the attack by bending her back, however he left a red mark just above her hip.

He then left the property, stabbing the front door with the knife on his way out before later being arrested.

Sobers, who is currently incarcerated in Norwich was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to 18 weeks imprisonment for assault by battery.

He was also given a four week sentence for criminal damage to run concurrently.

Further to the sentences, Sobers was also forced to pay £122 of compensation for the damage to the doors.

He was found not guilty of sending a message conveying a threatening message.

Sobers was previously involved in a robbery in 2000, which resulted in the death of a woman outside an Ipswich pub. Although Sobers had not taken part in the attack, a jury decided he shared responsibility for the woman's death.