Cookery group for the elderly to return to Woodbridge

PUBLISHED: 14:12 07 January 2019

Older people enjoy learning new skills at the Seckford Cookery Lunch Group. Picture: SECKFORD ALMSHOUSES

Archant

A popular cookery group is set to return to Woodbridge in the next few weeks.

The Seckford Cookery Lunch Group will be returning to the Seckford Almshouses on February 6 and will run for five weeks and costs £30.

The course gives those aged over 65 the opportunity to learn new cookery skills and gain some advice on healthy living in later life.

A qualified instructor from Realise Futures will help participants to prepare, cook and share a variety of nutritious meals together.

The meals will then be eaten for lunch each week.

Sarah Kopferschmitt, head of care at Seckford Care, said: “Our popular Lunch Group is returning to offer the chance to pick up some new skills, whether you are a novice or seasoned cook.

“The Seckford Cookery Lunch Group is a welcoming environment to make new friends and enjoy a home-made lunch each week.”

A taster session is being held ahead of the first lesson on January 23. Those interested in taking part will be able to try out the course and find out more about what it involves.

For more information about the taster day call Amanda on 01394 386520 between 1 and 3pm, Monday to Friday.

