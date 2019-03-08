Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sunshine set to stay as weather cools down

PUBLISHED: 16:08 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 30 June 2019

People flocked to Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People flocked to Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

After a weekend of warm weather forecasters are predicting a cooler start to the new working week.

While Bedfordshire saw the highest temperatures for the whole of the East of England at 33C on Saturday a number of locations across Suffolk hit the high 20s and even low 30s in a weekend which saw the hottest temperatures of the summer so far.

Santon Downham recorded the top temperature in the county this weekend with 30.1C, Broomesbarn was next at 29.6C and Cavendish at 29.2C.

Forecasters at Weatherquest said that it was likely that Santon Downham would again see the county's highest temperature on Sunday, with predictions of 23 or 24C.

You may also want to watch:

Hardly any rain is expected for the next five days as high pressure moves in from the Atlantic.

Weatherquest said that the next few days will follow a fairly similar pattern with sunny starts expected in the morning and clouds moving in as the day goes on before clearing towards the evening.

Monday will be breezy with temperatures of around 21 or 22C expected.

Moving into Tuesday and Wednesday the winds will ease off with highs of around 20C.

As the week goes on forecasters are expecting the temperatures to pick up slightly but without the highs seen this weekend.

Most Read

Man stabbed in ‘targeted’ attack

Suffolk police were called to the scene of a stabbing in Bramford Roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Follow our liveblog for updates throughout the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to KFC knife fight

Police were called to the KFC in Felixstowe Road in Ipswich following reports of a knife fight Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Most Read

Man stabbed in ‘targeted’ attack

Suffolk police were called to the scene of a stabbing in Bramford Roads Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Follow our liveblog for updates throughout the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to KFC knife fight

Police were called to the KFC in Felixstowe Road in Ipswich following reports of a knife fight Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Red Arrows to fly over Ipswich - when can you see them?

The RAF Red Arrows will fly over Ipswich to celebrate Armed Forces Day Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE

All of this weekend’s breaking news for Suffolk and north Essex

Follow our liveblog for updates throughout the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sunshine set to stay as weather cools down

People flocked to Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New walking Parkrun launched in Ipswich

Ipswich Parkrun held its first walking group at Chantry Park in partnership with One Life Suffolk Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN

Could technology replace school teachers?

ASSET Education chief executive Clare Flintoff has asked what role technology could play in schools in the future. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTOS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists