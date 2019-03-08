Sunshine set to stay as weather cools down

People flocked to Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

After a weekend of warm weather forecasters are predicting a cooler start to the new working week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While Bedfordshire saw the highest temperatures for the whole of the East of England at 33C on Saturday a number of locations across Suffolk hit the high 20s and even low 30s in a weekend which saw the hottest temperatures of the summer so far.

Santon Downham recorded the top temperature in the county this weekend with 30.1C, Broomesbarn was next at 29.6C and Cavendish at 29.2C.

Forecasters at Weatherquest said that it was likely that Santon Downham would again see the county's highest temperature on Sunday, with predictions of 23 or 24C.

You may also want to watch:

Hardly any rain is expected for the next five days as high pressure moves in from the Atlantic.

Weatherquest said that the next few days will follow a fairly similar pattern with sunny starts expected in the morning and clouds moving in as the day goes on before clearing towards the evening.

Monday will be breezy with temperatures of around 21 or 22C expected.

Moving into Tuesday and Wednesday the winds will ease off with highs of around 20C.

As the week goes on forecasters are expecting the temperatures to pick up slightly but without the highs seen this weekend.