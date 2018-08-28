Gallery

The Little Mermaid came to life when the Co-op Juniors performed the classic in 1995

Princess Melody played by Julie Godbold with her Mermaid sisters Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

For more than a decade the Co-op Juniors have wowed audiences with their festive offering and back in 1995 they took their version of The Little Mermaid to the Regent Theatre, Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Under the sea at King Neptune's palace Picture: ANDREW HENDRY Under the sea at King Neptune's palace Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Taken from the fairytale written by Hans Christian Andersen, the story was adapted into a pantomime show by Nigel Virley, who had also composed music for the production.

Maria Page played Beryl the Seawitch Picture: ANDREW HENDRY Maria Page played Beryl the Seawitch Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Robin Frost starred as King Neptune while Julie Godbold played Princess Melody – and Maria Page took on the role of evil sea witch Beryl.

Did you go see The Little Mermaid in 1995? Picture: ANDREW HENDRY Did you go see The Little Mermaid in 1995? Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

The panto ran for 12 performances at The Regent Theatre between December 23 and December 31, only a few years after the Co-op Juniors helped save the theatre from being turned into a cinema.

Some of the more elaborate costumes on display Picture: ANDREW HENDRY Some of the more elaborate costumes on display Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Do you remember going to see the Co-op Juniors perform in 1995? Were you part of the huge cast and crew involved in putting on the show at The Regent? Get in touch via email and share your memories.