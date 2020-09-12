Three vehicles collide on the A14 at Copdock Interchange
PUBLISHED: 21:37 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:38 12 September 2020
Motorists have been left with minor injuries following a collision involving three vehicles at the Copdock Interchange.
Police were called to the A14 eastbound at around 6pm on Saturday night.
Drivers reported serious delays in the area following the collision.
A spokesman for Suffolk Police confirmed later in the evening that no life threatening or life changing injuries had been sustained as a result of the collision.
