Three vehicles collide on the A14 at Copdock Interchange

Police were called to the collision on the A14 at the Copdock Interchange Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Motorists have been left with minor injuries following a collision involving three vehicles at the Copdock Interchange.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to the A14 eastbound at around 6pm on Saturday night.

Drivers reported serious delays in the area following the collision.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police confirmed later in the evening that no life threatening or life changing injuries had been sustained as a result of the collision.