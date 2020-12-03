Serious delays on A14 as police carry out rolling roadblock

There are severe delays on the A14 between junction 55 at Copdock and junction 52 at Claydon after a lorry broke down. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Drivers are facing severe delays on the A14 after the police set up a rolling roadblock on the eastbound carriageway at Sproughton.

Officers set up the block after a transporter vehicle suffered difficulties at junction 55, Copdock, shortly before 4pm today.

The police are now on the scene and have set up a rolling road block while the incident is dealt with.

Motorists are reporting miles of queues on the eastbound carriageway with delays stretching back from Copdock to junction 52 at Claydon.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were notified at 3.51 - there is a broken down transporter vehicle on the eastbound carriageway just prior to Junction 55 which is causing delays.

“We are on scene and have set up a rolling roadblock.”