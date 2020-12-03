Serious delays on A14 as police carry out rolling roadblock
PUBLISHED: 16:34 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 03 December 2020
Drivers are facing severe delays on the A14 after the police set up a rolling roadblock on the eastbound carriageway at Sproughton.
Officers set up the block after a transporter vehicle suffered difficulties at junction 55, Copdock, shortly before 4pm today.
The police are now on the scene and have set up a rolling road block while the incident is dealt with.
Motorists are reporting miles of queues on the eastbound carriageway with delays stretching back from Copdock to junction 52 at Claydon.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were notified at 3.51 - there is a broken down transporter vehicle on the eastbound carriageway just prior to Junction 55 which is causing delays.
You may also want to watch:
“We are on scene and have set up a rolling roadblock.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.