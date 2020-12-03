Traffic eases on A14 after rolling roadblock causes severe delays
- Credit: Gregg Brown
Traffic on the A14 is easing after a rolling roadblock on the eastbound carriageway at Sproughton caused severe delays.
Officers set up the block after a transporter vehicle suffered difficulties at junction 55, Copdock, shortly before 4pm today.
The police attended the scene and set up a rolling road block while the incident was dealt with.
Motorists reported miles of queues on the eastbound carriageway with delays stretching back from Copdock to junction 52 at Claydon.
However, the road has now cleared and traffic has eased.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were notified at 3.51 - there is a broken down transporter vehicle on the eastbound carriageway just prior to Junction 55 which is causing delays.
“We are on scene and have set up a rolling roadblock.”
