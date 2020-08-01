E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police issue noisy exhaust warnings and seize car in Copdock driver blitz

PUBLISHED: 18:45 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 01 August 2020

Police stopped a number of drivers in the Copdock area, which has suffered from anti-social driving Picture: Archant (library)

Police stopped a number of drivers in the Copdock area, which has suffered from anti-social driving Picture: Archant (library)

Archant

Police have seized a car and handed out warnings during a crackdown in Copdock, an area previously plagued by ‘boy racers’.

Officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team handed out three section 59 warnings for exhaust noise in the area on Friday night, July 31.

The warnings, under the Police Reform Act 2002, are handed to those driving in a manner “causing alarm, distress or annoyance”.

Another five drivers were also spoken to for anti-social behaviour, while a ninth had their vehicle seized.

It comes after continued reports of anti-social driving in the Copdock and Pinewood areas in recent years, with racing groups known to regularly meet in the car park of Tesco Extra.

An increased police presence deterred the behaviour temporarily last year, while local county councillor Christopher Hudson recently warned tensions were at risk of “boiling over”.

MORE: Police increase patrols as boy racer tension reaches ‘boiling point’

Mr Hudson previously wrote to Suffolk crime commissioner Tim Passmore, saying those responsible were “depriving those living in the area of the human right to a good night’s sleep”.

Inspector Kirsty Graefe, of Suffolk police, aimed to reassure residents by explaining a joint operation by the Safer Neighbourhood and Roads and Armed Policing teams is seeing increased patrols in the area.

